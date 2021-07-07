Same-day care - Stephen Spencer, MD

Stephen Spencer, MD, emergency medicine physician, talks about what to do when a sudden injury or illness strikes and where to seek same-day care. Dr. Spencer also explains when a Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin community hospital location would be a good choice. Two community hospital locations are open in New Berlin and Pewaukeewith two more coming in Oak Creek and Mequon in 2022.
