Pharmacy Services - Dale Drizd, PharmD

Froedtert
Posted at 12:18 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 13:18:19-05

Dale Drizd, PharmD, executive director, Froedtert Health Pharmacy Solutions, talks about how our pharmacy specialists work with your doctors to manage your medications when you have multiple conditions, to help you control the cost and arrange home delivery. The 15 Froedtert & MCW pharmacy locations in southeastern Wisconsin offer prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and vaccinations.


