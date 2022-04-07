Memory loss - Diane Book, MD
Posted at 10:34 AM, Apr 07, 2022
Diane Book, MD, neurologist, talks about memory loss as you age, as well as when you should talk to your primary care doctor about memory issues. Dr. Book also discusses advances in Alzheimer's Disease, dementia and other memory disorder treatment, and why you should see seek care from the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin team. VIDEO // Report a typo or error Submit a news tip
