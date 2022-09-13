Flu Vaccinations - Mary Gentine, MD

Mary Gentine, MD, primary care physician, explains why it is so important to get a flu shot to protect yourself from the flu every year, especially while the COVID-19 virus is still present. Dr. Gentine also talks about the best time to get vaccinated for the flu and all of flu vaccination options offered at Froedtert & MCW locations — including drive-thru flu clinics.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 12:48:38-04
