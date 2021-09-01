Flu shot - Lakshmi Kurre, MD

Lakshmi Kurre, MD, primary care physician, explains why it is so important to get a flu shot to protect yourself from the flu, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Kurre also talks about who should get the COVID-19 vaccine and all of safe vaccination options offered at several Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin locations.
Posted at 4:54 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 17:57:32-04
