Epilepsy - Chad Carlson, MD

Posted at 1:07 PM, Jul 07, 2022
Chad Carlson, MD, epilepsy neurologist, discusses seizures, epilepsy and the available treatment options - from medication to diet to surgery. Dr. Carlson also talks about what sets the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Comprehensive Epilepsy Center apart from other epilepsy programs.

