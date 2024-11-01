Breast cancer - Jasmine Walker, MD, MPH

Jasmine Walker, MD, MPH, surgical oncologist specializing in breast cancer, talks about mammograms, the importance of early diagnosis when treating breast cancer and how to reduce your breast cancer risk. Dr. Walker also discusses why you should choose a team of specialists dedicated to breast cancer treatment and research and the advantages of being treated in the Froedtert & MCW Cancer Network.
