Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia - Mircea Cristescu, MD

Mircea Cristescu, MD, vascular and interventional radiologist, talks about benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) also know as an enlarged prostate gland. Dr. Cristescu describes BPH symptoms, the treatments available for an enlarged prostate and the advantages of seeking treatment for BPH from the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin team.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jul 02, 2024
