Saman Shabani, MD, neurosurgeon, talks about the common causes of back and neck pain. Dr. Shabani also talks about the spine conditions treated by the Froedtert & MCW SpineCare team and how our multidisciplinary team works together to treat your back and neck pain.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip