The quarterly event Gallery Night and Day is back in Milwaukee Jan. 19 and 20 for an evening -- or day -- of gallery hopping.

Visitors can explore up to 35 venues throughout downtown Milwaukee including the Harley Davidson Museum where a new display features a bike from the youngest ever winner at the Daytona 200 and the Grohmann Museum where a new exhibit explores the mechanics of movie animation.

Gallery Night and Day runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 19 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 20. Admission is free to all participating venues during event hours.