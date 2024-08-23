Viral 'pommel horse guy' Stephen Nedoroscik joins 'Dancing With the Stars' after Olympic win

First comes an Olympic medal, and then comes the Mirrorball Trophy — at least, Stephen Nedoroscik can hope.

The viral "pommel horse guy" from the 2024 Olympics is the first celebrity to be announced as a cast member on the 33rd season of "Dancing With the Stars," set to premiere on ABC and Disney+ on Sept. 17.

Nedoroscik shared the news on ABC's "Good Morning America" Thursday, where co-host Robin Roberts also said he'd be the first male gymnast to compete in the competition show's history.

"I want to bring some of that gymnastics, maybe a backflip or handstand," Nedoroscik told the morning show co-hosts. "I want to have fun with it."

The 25-year-old won two bronze medals at the Paris Games, one as an individual for his pommel horse routine — becoming the second American man in four decades to medal in the event — and the other as part of the U.S. men's gymnastics team, which took home its first Olympic medal in 16 years.

But in addition to sports stardom, Nedoroscik's time on the world stage certified him as an internet breakout star. Various memes centered on how the gymnast almost looked as if he was sleeping ahead of his pommel horse run, or how wearing his glasses up until go-time made him akin to Clark Kent, the fictional character who transforms from a glasses-wearing "normal" person into Superman.

Nedoroscik mentioned some of these memes on "Good Morning America," saying that the sleepy strategy is a way for him to stay calm before it's his time to shine, and that he'd likely be bringing that to the dance floor. And as for the glasses, they'll definitely still be part of his mystique.

"I might have fun with it. I'm scared they'll fly off, that's the thing," Nedoroscik told "Good Morning America." "Maybe we could do a gadget, keep them on? Maybe a new pair of glasses, match the theme?"

Although he's the first men's gymnast to compete on the "Dancing With the Stars," he's not the first Olympian nor gymnast to do so, with many others either performing well or winning previous seasons.

U.S. women's gymnast and six-time Olympic medalist Suni Lee placed fifth in Season 30, and five-time Olympic medal-winning gymnast Mary Lou Retton placed fifth in Season 28. Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, was expected to win the Mirrorball Trophy in Season 24 but finished fourth. But gymnast Laurie Hernandez, who competed in Season 23 soon after the 2016 Rio Olympics, won the Mirrorball Trophy.

ABC said the rest of the Season 33 cast will be announced at a later date. Co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will return, as will judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.