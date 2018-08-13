The cast of 'The Sandlot' returned to the iconic lot 25 years after the film was released

The cast of the iconic baseball film 'The Sandlot' reunited at the Salt Lake City lot where the filming took place to celebrate the movie's 25-year anniversary.

Cast members say they hope to keep the excitement going, and want to revisit the ball field in another 25 years.

They believe the reason the movie is still a hit is because children who grew up watching the movie are now having children of their own and are now passing on the tradition of watching the film.

The cast met with the next group of young sandlot players at the actual sandlot Saturday before an event to celebrate the film’s anniversary. The cast took photos with young ball players and signed autographs.

The cast also attended a minor league game of the Salt Lake Bees who were handing out Ham bobbleheads. The recorded number of fans that night was 14,149, about 4,000 more fans than average.