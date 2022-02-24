Slain cinematographer's husband angry Baldwin deflects blame

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The husband of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film "Rust" says it's "absurd" that Alec Baldwin believes he's not to blame.

Matt Hutchins, the husband of Halyna Hutchins, made the remarks in an interview with the "Today" show that airs in full Thursday.

In the interview with Hoda Kotb, Hutchins said Baldwin and “multiple responsible parties” are to blame for his wife of 16 years' death.

Matt Hutchins says he was "so angry" when he heard Baldwin tell ABC News in December that he was not to blame for the shooting.

Baldwin said he was pointing the gun at Hutchins at her instruction as a scene was being set up on the New Mexico set, and it went off without him pulling the trigger.

In his interview with George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin said that he did not pull the trigger. He claimed he cocked the hammer, let the hammer go, and the gun went off.

Director Joel Souza, who was standing behind Hutchins, was injured in the Oct. 21 shooting.

Last week, Hutchins' family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in New Mexico alleging Baldwin, the production's assistant director Dave Halls, prop master Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and others that their “reckless" behavior resulted in her death.