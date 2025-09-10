Britain's Prince Harry to meet with his father, King Charles, media reports say

Prince Harry arrived Wednesday at Clarence House in London for an expected meeting with his father, King Charles III, British media reported.

The meeting would be their first in well over a year.

The two have been estranged since Harry and his wife, Meghan, left royal life and moved to California in 2020 and then publicly aired grievances about his family.

The Duke of Sussex has been in the U.K. for a series of visits to charities he supports, and speculation has been swirling that he might meet his father.

The last time Harry and Charles met was in February 2024, when the prince flew to London after receiving news that his father had been diagnosed with cancer. Harry spent about 45 minutes with Charles before the king flew to his Sandringham country estate to recuperate from his treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.