Summerfest announces 2018 BMO Harris Pavilion headliners

MILWAUKEE -- Summerfest has announced the headliners that will perform at the BMO Harris Pavilion during this year's festival.
The 2018 line-up includes:
Summerfest says it will once again offer a seating option at the BMO Harris Pavilion for all headlining performances.
The policy offers Summerfest fans the choice of free general admission seats or reserved seats available for purchase. All seats will be clearly marked within the venue.
