Summerfest announces 2018 BMO Harris Pavilion headliners

MILWAUKEE -- Summerfest has announced the headliners that will perform at the BMO Harris Pavilion during this year's festival.

The 2018 line-up includes:

Jethro Tull -- June 27 at 9:45 pm

The Posies -- June 28 at 4:00 pm

Matthew Sweet -- June 28 at 6:00 pm

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly -- June 29 at 9:45 pm

Rachel Platten -- June 30 at 9:45 pm

Nick Lowe featuring Los Straitjackets -- July 1 at 4:00 pm

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo -- July 1 at 9:45 pm

Steven Tyler -- July 3 at 9:45 pm

The Wombats -- July 4 at 8:00 pm

Pixies -- July 4 at 9:45 pm

John Németh -- July 5 at 6:00 pm

Walter Trout -- July 5 at 8:00 pm

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit -- July 5 at 9:45 pm

Janelle Monáe -- July 6 at 9:45 pm

Hunter Hayes -- July 7 at 9:45 pm

Cheap Trick -- July 8 at 9:45 pm

Summerfest says it will once again offer a seating option at the BMO Harris Pavilion for all headlining performances.

The policy offers Summerfest fans the choice of free general admission seats or reserved seats available for purchase. All seats will be clearly marked within the venue.

