MILWAUKEE -- Country band ALABAMA is coming to Milwaukee this summer.

The Country Music Hall of Famers will take the stage on Friday, July 20 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the Summerfest grounds.

ALABAMA is a country trio of cousins whose music has set multiple records, inspired many country stars, and expanded the genre's audiences.

The cousins, Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry, and Jeff Cook, are from Fort Payne, AL.

ALABAMA was described as "the band that changed everything." They had 21 straight #1 singles, have sold 73 million albums, won two Grammys, were named the Entertainer of the Year three times, and rightfully earned their place in the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Forty years ago, the band got their start playing summers at a bar in Myrtle Beach. After 6 years of hard work, they began to climb up in the industry, changing the face of country music.

ALABAMA's legacy has earned them tributes from well-known artists like Rascal Flatts and Florida Georgia Line.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 20 at 10:00 a.m. Visit Ticketmaster.com or Summerfest.com.

Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the Summerfest Box Office.