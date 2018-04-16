ALABAMA was described as "the band that changed everything." They had 21 straight #1 singles, have sold 73 million albums, won two Grammys, were named the Entertainer of the Year three times, and rightfully earned their place in the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Forty years ago, the band got their start playing summers at a bar in Myrtle Beach. After 6 years of hard work, they began to climb up in the industry, changing the face of country music.
ALABAMA's legacy has earned them tributes from well-known artists like Rascal Flatts and Florida Georgia Line.