Pepe Le Pew reportedly cut from 'Space Jam 2'

Pepé Le Pew has reportedly been dropped from the forthcoming "Space Jam" sequel.

The news comes after a recent New York Times Op-Ed column called out Pepé Le Pew because the character “added to rape culture.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, the two incidents appear to be unrelated.

The scene was reportedly shot in June 2019 by director Terrence Nance, who filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee later replaced in July 2019.

Lee reportedly deleted the scene, and according to Deadline sources, Le Pew was not in any footage of the raw cut film that was viewed three months ago, Deadline reported.

The French skunk, which debuted in 1945, was voiced by iconic Looney Tunes actor Mel Blanc but was voiced by Canadian actor Maurice LaMarche in the 1996 movie "Space Jam," which starred NBA legend Michael Jordan according to THR.

"Space Jam 2," which stars Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is slated to hit theaters on July 16.