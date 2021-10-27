Netflix releases trailer of 'Tiger King 2'

The saga of "Tiger King" continues.

On Wednesday, Netflix released the trailer for "Tiger King 2."

The sequel will debut on the streaming service on Nov. 17.

The follow-up to the summer blockbuster "Tiger King" will include characters from the first season like Tim Stark, Jeff Lowe, Allen Glover, and James Garretson.

“If I have to make a deal with the devil, I will make a deal with the devil,” Joe Exotic says in the 2-minute trailer.

There were also brief glimpses of Exotic from prison. He is currently serving time for hiring someone to kill Carole Baskin, along with other charges.

While Baskin was shown in the trailer, according to Yahoo!, she had stated in the past that she would not be participating in the second go-around.