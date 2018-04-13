Milwaukee native Arike Ogunbowale to compete on Dancing with the Stars

The NCAA star is among an all-athlete cast

Maggie Glynn
5:07 PM, Apr 13, 2018
2 hours ago
Andy Lyons
Copyright Getty Images

Milwaukee native Arike Ogunbowale will be on Dancing with the Stars this season as part of a special all-athletes competition. 

Ogunbowale was the star of NCAA Women's National Championship, scoring two buzzer-beating shots to win the last two games of the tournament for Notre Dame. The Divine Savior Holy Angels High School alum was also named the tournament's most outstanding player. 

Former Milwaukee Bucks legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is also on the show this season.  The complete list of the 10 athletes competing is below, according to CNN. 

  • Arike Ogunbowale
  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
  • Mirai Nagasu
  • Jamie Anderson
  • Chris Mazdzer 
  • Jennie Finch Daigle
  • Johnny Damon
  • Tonya Harding
  • Adam Rippon
  • Josh Norman

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top