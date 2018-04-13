Milwaukee native Arike Ogunbowale to compete on Dancing with the Stars

Milwaukee native Arike Ogunbowale will be on Dancing with the Stars this season as part of a special all-athletes competition.

After leading @ndwbb to a national title, Arike Ogunbowale is trading the Big Dance for her dancing shoes and will join the cast of Dancing with the Stars!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/XvkLBYejDf — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) April 13, 2018

Ogunbowale was the star of NCAA Women's National Championship, scoring two buzzer-beating shots to win the last two games of the tournament for Notre Dame. The Divine Savior Holy Angels High School alum was also named the tournament's most outstanding player.

Former Milwaukee Bucks legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is also on the show this season. The complete list of the 10 athletes competing is below, according to CNN.