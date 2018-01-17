Local hip hop artist, WebsterX, getting national attention

But he's chipping away at it. Now getting recognized for his writing and rapping, and performing in front of huge crowds. His locally-made music videos are getting thousands of views online.
"One thing I've always felt, that stuck with me, is Milwaukee made me, and I like who I've become, and I have to pay homage that," he said.
WebsterX raps about life issues, relevant to people his age, like his own battle with anxiety and depression.
"I was worried too much," he said. "That worrying sent me to a dark place. I decided to write about that, because especially in the black community, most feelings are just not talked about at all. It's almost taboo."
So he chooses to be a voice, and is honored more people are listening.
In Milwaukee, WebsterX also helped create FREESPACE, a monthly event designed to give young people a venue to create, learn and perform music.