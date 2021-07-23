Watch
Jolie-Pitt divorce judge disqualified by appeals court

AP
This combination photo shows Angelina Jolie at a premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 30, 2019, left, and Brad Pitt at a special screening on Sept. 18, 2019. Jolie criticized a judge deciding on custody arrangements for her and Pitt’s children during their divorce, saying in a court filing on Monday, May 24, 2021, that the judge refused to allow their kids to testify. (AP Photo/File)
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 14:39:25-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court on Friday disqualified a private judge being used by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in their divorce case, handing Jolie a major victory.

The 2nd District Court of Appeal agreed with Jolie that Judge John Ouderkirk didn't sufficiently disclose business relationships with Pitt's attorneys.

The decision means that the custody fight over the couple's five minor children, which was nearing an end, could be starting over.

The judge already ruled the pair divorced, but separated the child custody issues.

Like many celebrity couples, Pitt and Jolie hired a private judge to increase their privacy in the divorce proceedings.

In May, Ouderkirk declined to hear evidence on what Jolie says is relevant to the safety of her children, the Associated Press reported.

In August of last year, Ouderkirk declined to disqualify himself when Jolie asked him to in a filing, the AP reported.

