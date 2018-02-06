Ed Sheeran schedules show at Miller Park this Fall

MILWAUKEE -- Music superstar Ed Sheeran is coming to Milwaukee this Fall as a stop on his North American Stadium Tour.

According to Ticketmaster.com, Sheeran will perform in Milwaukee on Tuesday, October 23 at 7 p.m. at Miller Park.

Presale tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. before they go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit Ticketmaster.com.