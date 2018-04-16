ACM Awards: Follow who is winning big and taking home a trophy

Keep track of the latest wins from the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

Song of the Year: "Tin Man" - Miranda Lambert

Lambert's reaction: "Thank you guys so much for sharing my broken heart with me"

Album of the Year: "From a Room: Volume 1" - Chris Stapleton

Stapleton's reaction: Stapleton couldn't attend the ACM Awards because he is with his wife in Nashville where the couple is expecting twins.

Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion

Old Dominion reaction: "There's a lot of people that make a lot of sacrifices in order for us to be where we are right now"

Vocal Event of the Year: "The Fighter" - Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood

Urban's reaction: "It was such a pleasure to do this song with Carrie Underwood"

Underwood's reaction: "Thank you for having me. I'm still kinda shaking right now. Thank you country radio"

Previously announced awards:

Video of the Year: It Ain't My Fault - Brothers Osborne

Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne

Songwriter of the Year: Rhett Akins

New Female Vocalist of the Year: Lauren Alaina

New Male Vocalist of the Year: Brett Young

Young's reaction: "I'm on cloud nine, I feel like I'm living my dream and I'm so fortunate"

New Vocal Duo of the Year: Midland

