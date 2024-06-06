Watch Now
Musical based on Dolly Parton's life story is coming to Broadway

The musical "Hello, I'm Dolly," carrying the same name as her debut album, will premiere in 2026.
Jonathan Short/Jonathan Short/Invision/AP
U.S singer Dolly Parton performs at Glastonbury music festival, England, Sunday, June 29, 2014. Thousands of music fans have arrived for the festival to see headliners Arcade Fire, Metallica and Kasabian. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jun 06, 2024

Dolly Parton has been writing her life story as a Broadway musical, and it's finally being developed for the stage in 2026.

“Hello, I’m Dolly, and I lived my whole life to see this show on stage," Parton said in a press release. "I’ve written many original songs for the show and included all your favorites in it as well. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll clap, you’ll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol’ Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don’t miss it!”

"Hello, I'm Dolly - An Original Musical" will premiere on Broadway in 2026, and while tickets aren't available just yet, you can sign up on the show's website to be the first to hear when they do come out.

The show's title is a call to the legendary musician's first album, "Hello, I'm Dolly," from 1967. Now nearly 60 years later, her career has spanned beyond music to include being an actress, author, entrepreneur, philanthropist and more.

Whether she'll include every part of that career in the stage musical remains to be seen, but what's clear is that she'll have many a hit song to choose from. There's "Jolene," "9 to 5," "Islands in the Stream," "Yellow Roses," and "Tennessee Homesick Blues," to name a few.

This story was originally published by Kelly Broderick at Scripps News Nashville.

