'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page to read bedtime story on children's program

Regé-Jean Page, who plays heartthrob Simon Basset on the Netflix series “Bridgerton,” will read a bedtime story on tv.

Page will read “Rain Before Rainbows” by Smriti Halls and David Litchfield on Sunday on the British program “Cheebies.”

Sunday, March 14, is Mothers Day in the United Kingdom.

“Rain Before Rainbows” is “about a girl and her companion fox who travel together from a place of loss and despair, through uncertain times, towards the hope of colour, light and life,” according to a release from the BBC, the British broadcaster puts on the program.

The “Bridgerton” star’s bedtime story reading kicks off a week of actors reading stories on the program, according to release, and includes actors Tom Hardy and Felicity Jones.

For those of us on the other side of the pond, here is “Cheebies” YouTube page and here is their bedtime stories videos featuring readings from various actors and personalities.

Page’s bedtime story comes on the heels of his Saturday Night Live appearance on February 20.

“Bridgerton” was released at the end of 2020, and around 82 million households watched the series in just its first 28 days on the streaming platform, according to Netflix.

