Autopsy: Actor Michael K. Williams died of drug intoxication

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's medical examiner says actor Michael K. Williams died of acute drug intoxication.

Williams, known for playing Omar Little on "The Wire," had drugs including fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine in his system when he died Sept. 6 in Brooklyn.

The 54-year-old actor was found dead by family members in his penthouse apartment.

Police said at the time that they suspected a drug overdose.

The medical examiner's office ruled Williams' death an accident.

According to the Associated Press, Williams spoke about his struggle with drug addiction, which he said in a 2012 interview, was like "playing with fire."

The actor was most notable for his role on "The Wire," which ran for six seasons on HBO until 2008.

He also starred in HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” as Chalky White from 2010 to 2014, and starred in movies "12 Years a Slave" and "Assassin’s Creed."

Williams was nominated this year for an Emmy for supporting actor in a drama series for HBO's "Lovecraft Country," and was honored in Sunday's "In Memoriam" section.