'Arrested Development' actress Jessica Walter has died at age 80

NEW YORK – Actress Jessica Walter has died at the age of 80, according to multiple reports.

Walter’s daughter, Brooke Bowman, confirmed her mother’s death in a statement obtained by Buzzfeed and Deadline.

The Hollywood Reporter reports Walter passed away at her New York home Wednesday night.

In her statement, Bowman said her mother’s greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling.

Bowman added that her mother’s legacy will live on through her body of work and she will be remembered for her “wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”

Walter was perhaps best known for her role as Lucille Bluth on the sitcom “Arrested Development,” which spawned many quotable lines and memes.

She also provided the voice of Malory Archer on the animated series “Archer” and she won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for her role in the 1970s series “Amy Prentiss.”

In her six-decade-long career, Walter also starred in many films, like “Play Misty for Me,” “Grand Prix” and “The Group.”

