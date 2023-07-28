Emmy Awards postponed as writers and actors continue strikes

With no writers to create TV shows and no actors to be in them, pieces of the Hollywood chain continue to fall, and next in line: The 75th Emmy Awards.

The awards show originally planned for Sept. 18 on Fox will now be postponed for the first time in 22 years as the industry's writers and actors continue to strike.

This delay was expected after the actors joined the already-striking writers earlier this month. Strike rules laid out by SAG-AFTRA, the actors' union, say members can't campaign for or attend awards shows amid the strike, and writers also can't work on awards shows until the end of the strike.

Just as it's unclear when the strikes will end, it's also unclear when the Emmy Awards' new air date will be, though some reports say a January 2024 date is likely to be announced in the next few weeks.

Variety, which first reported the delay news, said the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences was aiming for a November date, but that might be too soon, as strikes appear to be continuing with no resolution in reach.

SEE MORE: 'The Rock' reportedly made a record donation to help striking actors

Roughly 65,000 SAG-AFTRA actors and 11,500 Writers Guild of America members are currently on strike. They're both calling for better pay structures, including residual payments, and protection from artificial intelligence use; but bargaining with major studios hasn't proved an easy task.

Writers haven't returned to the negotiation table since early May, when the strike began. That month, the Daytime Emmy Awards, set for June 16, were postponed, and a new air date still hasn't been announced.

Less than 48 hours after Primetime Emmy nominations were announced, actors joined the picket line, effectively shutting down the industry.

However, final-round voting for Emmy winners is still slated to occur from Aug. 17 to the 28, as the TV Academy doesn't want a shifted calendar affecting contenders.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com