Emergency crews respond to man trapped inside Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Emergency personnel responded to Lambeau Field Thursday morning to a report of a man trapped inside the building.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department Chief Matthew Knott says crews arrived on scene around 10:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews performed an extraction and transported the man to a local hospital. Knott says the man is currently in critical condition.

Police Chief Chris Davis of the Green Bay Police Department says there is no indication the incident was a crime.

Both Davis and Knott say they are still investigating the location of where the man is trapped and the cause of the incident.

It is unknown at this time if the man was a worker with Miron Construction or a subcontracted worker.

A statement from Miron Construction Co., Inc reads,

Today on the Lambeau Field project site in Green Bay, Wis. an employee of a subcontractor experienced a serious incident on site and is currently in critical condition. We do not have further details of the incident to share at this time, aside from the fact that the investigation is ongoing, and we are cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities. Our main concern is for the individual involved, their family, and the team members on site.



This is a developing story, updates will be provided when more information is learned.

