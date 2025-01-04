Embattled Fond du Lac superintendent to step aside

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — After months of controversy and calls for his firing, Fond du Lac school superintendent Jeff Fleig announced on Friday that he will leave the district this summer.

Fleig said in a letter to parents that he plans to retire on June 30.

"My mission in the Fond du Lac School District is complete," he wrote. "I am grateful to the community, the administrative team, the superintendent's office staff, and all staff members for your support."

Fleig said he plans to focus on supporting his son at Arizona State University as he competes at the NCAA Division I level and prepares for the 2028 Olympic Trials.

Fleig has been criticized by several district parents and teachers for allegedly speaking disrespectfully to teachers and creating a "culture of fear" in the district.

The group has been calling for Fleig's resignation—or for the board to investigate the issues—at several school board meetings this year.

The school board has previously stated it "fully supports" Fleig.

Fleig's full message is as follows:

Dear Families:

After taking time to reflect over winter break, I realized it is time to prioritize my family. My son attends Arizona State University and is on the swim team. Over the next three years, I want to focus on supporting him as he competes at the NCAA Division I level and prepares for the 2028 Olympic Trials.

As I prepare for the next chapter, I am announcing my intent to retire on June 30, 2025. My mission in the Fond du Lac School District is complete. I am grateful to the community, the administrative team, the superintendent's office staff, and all staff members for your support.

After more than three years of leading the Fond du Lac School District, I can confidently say that we are now in a much stronger position than when I took the helm on July 1, 2021. I am especially proud that, for the first time in 11 years, all 14 schools have met expectations on the DPI Report Card. Furthermore, our district’s ranking has risen to 205 out of 421 in the State of Wisconsin, a remarkable leap from 375 out of 421 when I started. These impressive results are a testament to the unwavering commitment of our administration and staff.

I implore the Board and the staff to stay the course, focusing on student outcomes, going forward. I look forward to watching the Fond du Lac School District continue its upward trajectory from afar.

Sincerely, Jeff Fleig, Ph.D. Superintendent