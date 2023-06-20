Elton John says LGBTQ+ movement is 'suffering' in the US

Elton John, the trailblazing openly gay musician, believes years of progress made by the LGBTQ+ community is being stifled in the U.S.

In an interview with Radio Times, John singles out Florida. The state recently expanded its Parental Rights in Education Act, which bans the instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity through 12th grade. It also enacted a law that bans gender-affirming care for minors.

"We seem to be going backwards," John stated. "And that spreads. It's like a virus that the LGBTQ+ movement is suffering."

The Brit added that he would no longer do residencies in the U.S., noting the current climate.

"It’s a growing swell of anger and homophobia that’s around America," he told the magazine.

SEE MORE: LGBTQ+ pride flags vandalized at Stonewall monument 3 times in June

John had residencies in Las Vegas between 2004 and 2018. They were reportedly among the highest grossing Las Vegas residencies of all time.

The "Rocket Man" singer is not done performing. The 76-year-old will be headlining Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom on Sunday.

His advocacy work also continues. The Elton John AIDS Foundation, which was started in 1992, is still going strong. Its mission is to end the stigma surrounding AIDS and the LGBTQ+ community.

"We speak out against prejudice and stigma to change laws and policies and raise standards for equitable, non-judgmental testing, treatment and care," the organization states.

SEE MORE: Elton John performs at the White House

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com