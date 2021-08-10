Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind won't seek 14th term in US House

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind won't seek reelection next year.

Kind has served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020. Kind is just one of seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump.

His departure announced Tuesday only makes it more difficult for Democrats to maintain their majority in the House in next year’s midterm election. Kind is the longest-serving Democrat in Wisconsin’s delegation.

Kind was a top target for Republicans in 2022 as he faced a rematch with Derrick Van Orden. Kind was first elected in 1996.

Gov. Tony Evers issued the following statement:

"For more than two decades western Wisconsin has been able to count on Ron Kind. Thanks to his tremendous leadership, countless small businesses, farmers, and families have a brighter future ahead of them. While his voice in Congress is going to be sorely missed, his legacy as a pragmatic and selfless leader will continue to move Wisconsin forward. I wish Ron, Tawni, and their entire family well on their next chapter and I’m confident they’ll continue to play an important role in the direction of our state."

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin issued a statement:

"He [U.S. Sen. Ron Kind] worked hard to support our Wisconsin farmers and understood the importance of carrying on our state’s proud tradition of being a national leader on issues of environment protection and conservation. I know the people he has represented in Congress appreciate the fact that he worked to expand access to quality, affordable health care, and that he stood up to those who have tried to take it away. As Ron, Tawni and their two sons move forward writing the next chapter of lives together, I wish them all the best.”

Wisconsin Republicans issued a statement:

“Ron Kind’s days in Congress were numbered thanks to the tireless efforts of Derrick Van Orden. Republicans are well-positioned to win this congressional seat for the first time in a quarter century.”

