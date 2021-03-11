Menu

Superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr wants to decentralize Wisconsin education department

Jill Underly (L) and Deborah Kerr (R)
Jill Underly and Deborah Kerr
Posted at 3:31 PM, Mar 11, 2021
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin state schools superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr is proposing decentralizing the Department of Public Instruction and moving or rehiring its more than 400 employees from Madison into offices across the state.

Kerr is a former Brown Deer superintendent who is backed by conservatives. She faces Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly in the April 6 election. Underly is backed by the state teachers union and Democrats. Kerr detailed her proposal to move the state education department out of Madison on Wednesday.

Underly called it an attempt to revive a “flailing campaign." The race is officially nonpartisan.

