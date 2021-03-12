Menu

Watch
NewsPoliticalElections

Actions

Green Bay mayor calls GOP hearing 'Stalinist show trial'

items.[0].image.alt
Morry Gash/AP
This image taken with a drone shows the Wisconsin State Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin State Capitol
Posted at 12:59 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 13:59:35-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich says a legislative committee hearing attended only by Republicans that featured testimony from invited conservative critics of how his city ran the November election was a “Stalinist show trial and a three-ring circus."

Genrich told WLUK-TV on Thursday that neither he nor any city employees were invited to the Assembly Campaign and Elections hearing held at the Capitol on Wednesday.

The Democratic Genrich defends how Green Bay ran the election and is dismissing calls from some Republican lawmakers that he resign.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku