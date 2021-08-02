DNC urges Milwaukee to apply to be 2024 Democratic National Convention host city

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is once again in consideration to host the Democratic National Convention, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the city to hold the convention virtually in 2020.

The Democratic National Committee wrote in a letter to the city on July 30 that this is the "very first step" and if Milwaukee's administration is interested, that they should contact the DNC before Oct. 1. The process to choose a host city officially begins later this year.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said in a statement Monday that "Milwaukee remains interested in being a national political convention site."

Barrett adds that he will begin consulting partners "as we make decisions about moving forward.”

“Based on its designation of Milwaukee as the 2020 convention host, the Democratic National Committee certainly has a positive impression of our city," according to Barrett's statement.

Milwaukee was eager to be shone in the spotlight as the host city of the 2020 Democratic convention, but the event was forced to be held largely virtually due to COVID-19 concerns. It was also a missed opportunity for an economic boost - a benefit the DNC highlighted in their letter to Milwaukee for the 2024 convention.

The DNC notes past, in-person host cities have enjoyed an economic impact of about $150 million to $200 million - with over 35,000 delegates, honored guests, and members of the press in attendance.

The DNC also says after holding an unconventional 2020 version, "we are open to exploring new approaches and are continuing to rethink the best way to hold our next convention as well."

According to the letter from DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, "in 2024, the Democratic Party will gather to reaffirm our commitment to the core principles of our Party, celebrate the accomplishments of President Biden and Vice President Harris, and nominate our candidates for President and Vice President of the United States. We are beginning the site selection process earlier this cycle and would like to invite you to consider hosting the 2024 Democratic National Convention. This will be a historic event that can help shape the future of your city for decades to come."

