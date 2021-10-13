Dunkin’ Is Selling Glow-In-The-Dark ‘Hocus Pocus’ Halloween Cups

It’s officially “Hocus Pocus” season, and this year, Dunkin’ is getting in on the love for the beloved Halloween film with two brand-new tumblers.

The tumblers come in Dunkin’s classic pink or orange and say “Hocus Pocus, I need my Dunkin’ to focus.” They also glow in the dark, so you won’t misplace your coffee or whatever it is you like to sip to stay on task.

A Dunkin’ spokesperson tells Simplemost they are around $10.99 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, while supplies last. Chances are they’ll sell out pretty quickly, so you may want to hurry to your local Dunkin’ to grab one.

Dunkin'

Dunkin’ also has a Halloween menu to go along with the tumblers, including a new Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato and a Spider Donut. The Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato pairs the creamy and chocolatey goodness of a peanut butter cup with layers of Dunkin’ espresso. The Spider Donut is frosted with orange icing and topped with a glazed chocolate Munchkins doughnut hole treat, then decorated with chocolate drizzle for the spider legs and orange drizzle for the eyes.

The rest of Dunkin’s doughnuts are also getting a Halloween makeover, as they will be decorated with orange icing drizzle and sprinkles. All Halloween doughnuts are now available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide through Halloween.

Dunkin'

Participating Dunkin’ locations will also bring back the Halloween DIY Dunkin’ Donut Decorating Kits from 2020 so you can make some spooky treats at home. Each kit has plain yeast or old-fashioned cake doughnuts with pre-packaged icing in orange, white and chocolate and three sprinkle blends. The kits are available in a 4-count or 9-count, while supplies last.

If you don’t have a Dunkin’ near you (or just prefer the competing brand), Krispy Kreme also has a Halloween menu, including four new doughnuts: Abra Cat Dabra, Enchanted Cauldron, Bewitched Broomstick and Spooky Sprinkle.

You can try one of the doughnuts for free if you head to your local Krispy Kreme on Oct. 31 while wearing a costume. Every Saturday through Oct. 30, you can also get a dozen of the Halloween doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen.

Krispy Kreme

Will you be having some spooky Halloween breakfast treats?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.