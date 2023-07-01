You can get a free medium cold brew at Dunkin’ in July

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Dunkin’ is celebrating the launch of its summer menu by offering up a free medium iced coffee with any purchase to help you cool down and stay caffeinated.

The deal is good July 1-31 for Dunkin’ Rewards Members. Signing up for a rewards account is free and the drink will be added to your account once you register, but you must buy something else to use the reward. There is a limit of one free medium iced coffee with purchase per member, so you will only be able to use the coupon once during the month of July.

The deal is good for any cold brew from Dunkin’, including the Salted Caramel Cold Brew, which is returning for the summer.

The drink was first added to the menu in spring 2022 and became so popular, it actually sold out. Described by Dunkin’ as a “slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew” with a “sweet, subtly salty caramel flavor,” it is topped with salted caramel cold foam and a burnt sugar topping.

There’s no saying if it will sell out again, but it is only back for a limited time regardless, so you’ll want to grab it soon.

Dunkin'

Whether you want to try the Salted Caramel Cold Brew for free or grab something else, you’ll also receive a handful of other July deals when you sign up for a rewards account, like a $2 medium iced coffee and $3 medium hot or iced Signature Latte.

You’ll also be able to get one of the chain’s wraps for just $2 with a drink purchase, so try one of Dunkin’s two new wraps! The Chorizo & Egg Wrap is made with a red pepper wrap and filled with chorizo, scrambled eggs, vegetables, black beans and a “mildly spiced cheese sauce”; it’s perfect for breakfast. The Chicken & Roasted Pepper Wrap has chicken, roasted peppers and cheese, and works well for lunch or as a midday snack.

Dunkin'

Rewards members can also try exclusive beverages like the Toffee Nut Iced Coffee and Frozen Coffee or the Coconut Macaroon Iced Coffee.

Will you be signing up for a Dunkin’ Rewards account and grabbing your free cold brew sometime in July?

