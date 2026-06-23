MILWAUKEE — The DSHA girls soccer team capped its season with a Division 1 state championship, defeating the Muskego Warriors — the reigning state champions who were pursuing their fifth consecutive title — by a score of 3-1.

The Dashers controlled the match from start to finish, outshooting Muskego 19 to 8.

Watch: DSHA girls soccer team wins division one state championship

DSHA girls soccer team wins division one state championship, defeating reigning champs Muskego

Head coach Steve Lawrence said the win meant more than just the trophy.

TMJ4 Head Coach Steve Lawrence

"Show us what DSHA is all about it. We won the championship, but it's the way we did it. I think we did it with class. We did it in a way that we're not rubbing it in and we show that we can play with the best and we can beat the best."

Midfielder Izzy Burris said the pressure of facing a dynasty only fueled the team.

"I mean, having like all the odds start against us and having a team go 5 feet and honestly give us like a lot more motivation to beat them because you're hearing from the news articles from everyone that Muskego wants to win five and it's like so many needed to knock them out and to be us it was just so exciting to have that win."

TMJ4 Izzy Burris

Midfielder Sarah McElherne scored one of the key goals in the championship win.

"I was coming to me, and it went in the back. I think all of us in the field knew that we had just won the state championship, and that really sealed the game and it was a really exciting moment, and I was just really proud of myself scoring in a state championship. Games are a really big moment."

TMJ4 Sarah McElherne

Defender Brailey Baxter said any pregame nerves quickly disappeared once the action began.

"But I don't have nerves, but I think once the game started, everyone was kind of just like focus or ready to go, and the last couple minutes of the game, like I was looking at all my teammates. I was like, we're gonna win the Att championship like this is crazy, and it was like the most moment of my life."

TMJ4 Brailey Baxter

For senior forward Mary Stith, who also scored in the title game, the championship was a perfect ending to her high school career.

"The perfect way to go out with a team with some girls who I've played with for four years in high school and in club so just really amazing moment and really tapped off the amazing four years that I've had."

TMJ4 DSHA girls soccer

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