Target, Walmart and other major retailers are rolling out early Black Friday deals. Should you shop or wait?

Several popular retailers aren't waiting for Black Friday to roll out their biggest deals of the year, giving shoppers more opportunities to save.

Target launched a three-day sales event this week with early Black Friday deals running through Saturday. The retail giant is offering up to 50% off toys, up to 50% off appliances and 40% off holiday decor.

Many shoppers are embracing the extended shopping season, according to Katherine Cullen with the National Retail Federation.

"Consumers like that it allows them to spread out their budget, and avoid the stress of last-minute shopping," Cullen said.

However, despite early deals from Target and other major retailers, many shoppers remain hesitant to purchase items now, worried they might miss better deals later in the season.

Watch: When is the best time to start your holiday shopping?

Should you start Black Friday shopping now?

"63% are waiting for Thanksgiving weekend sales to do the bulk of their shopping," Cullen said.

With finances tight for many families, even discounted prices can strain budgets. According to a WalletHub study, more than one in four Americans are still paying off debt from last holiday season.

Al Riddick with Gametime Budgeting told us managing spending is crucial during the holiday season.

"It is a time of heightened emotions. So when you let emotions overrule logic when it comes to a time like the holiday season, that is what makes it so easy to overspend," Riddick said.

Riddick suggested setting an exact spending limit for gifts and sticking to it. He also recommends considering meaningful gifts that don't require large purchases.

"I'm a big believer in giving people very sentimental gifts. If you have someone in your family who likes the cookies that you bake or a certain cake that you make, you could even do things like giving someone a coupon for free house cleaning," Riddick said.

For shoppers planning ahead, here are key Black Friday sale dates to mark on your calendar:

Sam's Club

Weekend doorbuster deals: Nov. 7 through Nov. 9

Early Black Friday deals: Nov. 16 through Nov. 26

Black Friday deals: Nov. 27 through Nov. 30

The Home Depot

Black Friday savings started Thursday and run until just before Thanksgiving

Lowe's

Online Black Friday sale: Nov. 27 through Dec. 3

In-store Black Friday sale: Nov. 28 through Dec. 3

Walmart

Major sale events: Nov. 14 through Nov. 16 and Nov. 25 through Nov. 30

Best Buy

Sales event: Nov. 20 through Nov. 29

Amazon

Sales event: Nov. 20 through Nov. 28

Target

Black Friday week: Nov. 23 through Nov. 29

This article was written by Taylor Nimmo for the Scripps News Group in Cincinnati.