Overspending on skin care? Get glowing skin on a budget

Do you really need a 10-step routine or a $75 serum to have healthy skin?

Dermatology professionals say many expensive skin care products are no more effective than their budget-friendly alternatives — and smart shopping strategies can help you save even more.

Lindsay House, who works at a dermatology office, said she and many of her colleagues skip pricey products altogether.

"Normally just a mild face wash and a daily SPF of 30 for moisturizing sunblock," House said. "Unless you’re going to be out in the sun. Then I would recommend going higher."

Make sunscreen part of your routine

Dr. Clay Shearer with The Dermatology Center agrees that cost doesn't always equal quality, particularly when it comes to sunscreen, which significantly prevents premature skin aging.

"If you look at the ingredients in the lower-priced sunscreens, they are typically the same as the higher-priced sunscreens," Shearer said.

Shearer said SPF 25 blocks about 90% of UVB rays, which is enough to keep you safe for daily use.

"It's just very important to protect our skin as ultraviolet light causes photoaging and also skin cancer," Shearer said.

Should you stick to one brand or product?

Shearer said there's no need to stay loyal to one brand.

"I think brand hopping is perfectly fine, as long as they contain ingredients that are effective," Shearer said.

If you’re not concerned about skin sensitivity, switching brands when you see a sale can be a cost-effective move.

"Blue Lizard, Aveeno, CeraVe — all those are great brands, and I think you can hop from one to the other without any issue at all," Shearer said.

Saving on skin care

For shoppers who already have favorite products, smart shopping expert Trae Bodge recommends stocking up during major sales events.

One spring sale happening now is Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty — running through March 26.

"If you love skin care like I do, you're definitely buying skin care throughout the year," Bodge said.

She encourages shoppers to take advantage of free gifts with purchase and free samples.

"Especially with skin care; you want to give that a couple days on your skin. So always try those samples first," Bodge said.

Buying from social media

Social media is flooded by ads for new skin care products and routines. Experts urge caution when it comes to social media recommendations.

"If an influencer is showing you a product, it's great to get a sense of what that product is. But that influencer is probably being paid by the brand or they’re earning commission," Bodge warns.

When it comes to ads claiming a product works better than Botox, Shearer said don't believe it.

"Absolutely not. Botox serves a specific purpose to paralyze muscles that contract, create facial wrinkles, and there’s nothing you can rub on your skin that has the same effect as that," Shearer said.

So, while you may have a few products that are worth the splurge, you don’t need to spend luxury prices for safe and protective skin care.

"The higher prices might have more scents or might be a bit more cosmetically elegant, but essentially the protection is the same," Shearer said.

That way, you don’t waste your money.

