Is the new iPhone 17's battery worth the upgrade? Here's what tests reveal

After hours of video calls, texts, streaming and scrolling through social media, smartphone buyers cashing in on Cyber Monday deals want a smartphone battery that will last.

"While there's a lot of talk about AI, all people want is really good battery life on their phones," said CNET phone reviewer and managing editor Patrick Holland.

Vladim Guliants just bought an iPhone 17, which Apple touts as having the best-ever battery life.

"I hear that the battery life is much better," Guliants said, "and our old units are two, maybe two and a half years old and the battery is not as good as it used to be."

So in the battle of battery life, do the newest iPhones live up to the hype?

Watch: CNET tests out the iPhone 17 battery:

Does the iPhone 17 battery live up to the hype?

New iPhone batteries put to the test

Holland and his team with CNET put the newest iPhone batteries to the test with hours of streaming, gaming and scrolling through social media.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max was the top performer, losing just 9% of battery life in a three-hour video test.

"Apple put a bigger battery in the phone so there's a bigger gas tank," Holland said.

He says even the slimmed-down iPhone Air, with a modest battery capacity, can last all day depending on usage.

"Someone who uses their phone all the time, who's online a lot, or does a lot of video and photography...is that going to cut it for them? Probably not," Holland said.

In CNET testing, the newest iPhone batteries outlasted previous versions and lasted longer than Apple's competitors.

If you’re an Android user, Holland said customers still have options for great battery life.

"One that I particularly like is the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. You don't even need to get the most expensive one, but the most expensive one has the biggest battery," Holland said.

A word of advice: If you’re shopping for a new Samsung phone for yourself, Holland encourages buyers to pause, "because we know that Samsung will likely update their phones in January," he said.

Improve battery life, without a major purchase

If the battery is the only issue with your current phone, Holland suggests a battery replacement.

"We're talking maybe $50, $100, depending on the labor and things like that," Holland said.

He says keep batteries charged longer by lowering your screen's brightness and avoiding streaming with a poor cell signal.

To squeeze another year out of your current phone, CNET recommends smartphone users:



Install all available updates

Use a case

Offload apps and photos you don’t need

Clean out ports

But if it’s time for an upgrade, a great Cyber Monday deal could be the answer to your battery issues, so you don't waste your money.

