Great last minute gifts for under $25

With just hours to go before Christmas, we're reaching the point where your only options for last-minute gifts may be the grocery store or a gas station.

But there's no reason to worry because you can actually find some great gifts there for under $25.

Last-minute shoppers like Caroline Jeffries are finding some amazing deals in these final shopping days.

"They're cheaper than Black Friday," she said. "Way cheaper than Black Friday."

Your easiest option, of course, is grabbing a gift card at the grocery store, like Sonya Moyers.

"This is for my daughter," she said, showing her gift card haul. "TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods."

But store manager Ken Varda, at a Meijer grocery store, said that instead of just buying gift cards, why not go for a cosmetic set, an inexpensive bracelet, or a necklace for as low as $12?

"We have some great value in our jewelry right now, and it's 50 percent off," he said.

For that grumpy uncle, he suggests a 2025 calendar for around $20.

"A calendar's a great gift for the one person you don't know what to get," he said.

For the young ones, Varda suggests $10 trading cards or Pokémon figures.

"The Pokémon games are coming back," he said.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day options

But what if it's Christmas Eve and all the big stores are closed?

Mac Patel, who manages an Ameristop convenience store, could be your best friend.

"Sure," he said, adding that they will be open late Christmas Eve and early on Christmas morning for grab-and-go gifts.

If state law allows, you can grab an adult beverage at convenience stores.

"We got a Fireball bucket," Patel said.

He also sells both inexpensive and fine wines, as well as gift packs of beer.

"It's the 12 beers of Christmas," he said, showing off a boxed variety set of European beer.

Convenience stores even sell gifts for the under-21 set, such as toys and candy, as well as phone cases and charging cords.

Finally, Patel says a lottery ticket makes a great gift for anyone.

"We have tons of lottery tickets right now, like $20 Christmas tickets," he said.

The best gift of all, Patel says, would be a winning ticket.

"Hopefully someone hit here," he said.

"And that way you don't waste your money."

