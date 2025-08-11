Doctor's office surprise: New fee for asking questions

Seeking medical advice during routine checkups?

With some doctors, you may now face unexpected charges if your ask questions beyond the scope of your annual physical.

When Whittney Darnell went for her annual physical, she was surprised by a sign on the wall that was so unexpected she took a picture with her phone.

WCPO Extra fee for asking extra questions

"Please be advised that additional charges may be applied if issues outside the regular examination are discussed during your annual visit," the sign read.

The warning left Darnell hesitant to discuss her health concerns.

"I did have some questions I didn't ask because I didn't know what that sign meant," Darnell said.

Listen to a patient's concerns about new fees for asking extra questions:

Beware new doctors office hidden fees

According to Darnell, her doctor explained the sign was intended to keep annual checkups to a reasonable time and prevent delays for other waiting patients.

Shouldn't a doctor hear all a patient's concerns?

But Kevin Brasler, Executive Director of Consumers' Checkbook, believes addressing patient concerns is a fundamental part of a doctor's responsibilities.

"One of the factors when judging doctors is: Do they listen to you? Do they spend enough time with you? Do they rush you through your appointment? So charging extra to actually listen to you, that's not a doctor I would ever use," Brasler said.

Brasler notes that certain fees are now becoming common in medical practices, including facilities fees and administrative charges for completing forms for employers or schools, or for obtaining medical records.

"It is important also for doctors to be reasonable and say, you know, this is just a part of being a primary care doctor," Brasler said.

To avoid surprise charges, Brasler recommends asking about potential fees before scheduling an appointment.

"Maybe push back if they're just nickeling and diming you," he said.

WCPO Whittney Darnell

Darnell remains cautious about discussing health concerns with her doctor due to potential costs.

"If that ache is going to cost me $250 to ask what it is, maybe it isn't that bad of an ache," she said.

But she wonders what happens if it turns out to be the start of a serious issue?

Experts advise patients to inquire about any possible fees upfront to avoid unexpected medical bills.

That way you don't waste your money.

___________________________________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

_________________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").