Watch the full-length ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer that debuted during Oscars

On Hollywood’s biggest night, Disney gave the world its first full-length trailer for the upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.” The movie preview made its debut during Sunday’s historic 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

Two stars of the upcoming film, Halle Bailey (Ariel) and Melissa McCarthy (Ursula) took the stage at the Oscars to introduce the full-length trailer as part of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary.

“The Little Mermaid” swims into theaters on May 26. The film’s leading lady shared the latest movie poster on Twitter, which the Academy retweeted just before the new trailer preview.

Coming up next… the world premiere of a brand new #TheLittleMermaid trailer! https://t.co/Mn5nISRoNw — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

“It has been such an honor stepping into the iconic role of Ariel,” Bailey said during the lead-in for the preview. “It’s been an extraordinary experience, a dream come true for me.”

The 22-year-old singer and actor made a splash when she earned the part of the beloved mermaid who longs to be part of the human world after she rescues a prince at sea. Bailey will be the first Black woman to portray the role of Ariel.

When Disney released a short teaser for the film in Sept. 2022, viral videos flooded social media showing Black children and adults marveling at an Ariel who looked like them.

The latest trailer also gives fans a better look at Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of Ursula the Sea Witch. Audiences got only a brief, darkly lit glimpse of the villain in a clip released by Disney in February.

Now, though, we can actually see what McCarthy’s Ursula looks like — and what looks to be a devilishly good performance.

Although “Part of Your World” plays in the background for most of the trailer, clips of other well-known musical scenes, including “Under the Sea” and “Kiss the Girl,” show Disney stays true to the original even while giving the film an updated look and sound.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.