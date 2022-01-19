Watch

Wisconsin Supreme Court takes up redistricting arguments

Scott Bauer/AP
FILE - More than 100 opponents of the Republican redistricting plans vow to fight the maps at a rally ahead of a joint legislative committee hearing at the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison, Wis. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a redistricting case that could determine political boundary lines in the battleground state for the next decade. The court could issue a final decision within weeks after hearing the arguments Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, that are expected to last all day. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
Posted at 7:03 AM, Jan 19, 2022
WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a redistricting case that could determine political boundary lines in the battleground state for the next decade.

The court could issue a final decision within weeks after hearing the arguments Wednesday that are expected to last all day.

There is also a federal lawsuit pending brought by Democrats that could be taken up after the Supreme Court issues its decision.

The conservative-controlled Supreme Court has ruled that it will adopt a “least change” approach and not make significant alterations to the current maps.

That was a major win for Republicans who don't want to make major changes.

