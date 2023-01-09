Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate forum touches on role of politics, key issues

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time, all four candidates running for a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat were together in a public setting to make their case to voters.

Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell, and Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz answered questions from moderators and the audience during a forum hosted by WisPolitics.com on Monday in Madison.

"I believe our state deserves a justice that reflects the diversity and ideas and values of our entire state," Mitchell said.

"I could not sit back and watch extreme right-wing partisans hijack our Supreme Court, and that is why I got into this race," said Protasiewicz.

"The people of this great State of Wisconsin need and deserve a justice who will uphold the rule of law, protect our constitutional rights and not inject their political bias and legislate from the bench," Dorow told the audience.

"The common core function of our Supreme Court and how critical it is to elect a justice, whose commitment is to understanding and applying the original public meaning of our constitution," Kelly said.

In under 90 minutes, candidates were asked about previous Supreme Court rulings, issues like redistricting, the second amendment, and voting rights.

Moderators asked candidates to back up their ability to be independent thinkers, despite outside groups pouring millions of dollars into the race.

Protasiewicz referenced her work in the courtroom.

"I side with the person or party who I think is most appropriate. Sometimes I do what the state wants. Sometimes I do what the defense wants, but you never know. I follow the law," Protasiewicz replied.

Dorow leaned on her work during the high-profile Darrell Brooks case as an example.

"I heard from judges across the country and even inmates who sent letters were praising my efforts to be fair and impartial in the face of extreme disrespect, disruption, and at times, even vile behavior," Dorow answered.

Kelly noted he had previous rulings that did not sit well with his supporters and his methodology for approaching a case.

"Every opinion that I've written for the Supreme Court, every dissent is going to be based 100% of what the law is not on what I think it ought to be, and certainly not on what any political party or member of the legislature, things that are involved today," Kelly said.

Mitchell pointed to his decision to marry a same-sex couple despite objections from his congregation.

"I married that same-sex couple and then I pastored the only open and affirming congregation. Why? Because I'm independent and I cannot be controlled by other groups or influences," Mitchell said.

The primary is set for Tuesday, Feb. 21.

