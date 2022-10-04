Watch Now

Wisconsin Republicans quickly adjourn special session on abortion without discussion

Republican state lawmakers were defiant Tuesday in taking only seconds to gavel in and gavel out of a special session on abortion that was ordered by Governor Tony Evers.
Posted at 4:49 PM, Oct 04, 2022
That has been their response to the governor's multiple calls for special sessions on controversial issues.

Evers called on the Republican-controlled legislature to give voters a way to decide whether to repeal the current state law which bans nearly all abortions. When the U.S. Supreme Court tossed Roe v. Wade it reinstated the state law from 1849.

The governor, who is up for re-election this fall, drew supporters to the capitol shortly after and widely criticized Republicans.

He was asked why he thought this special session would be different.

"It’s a huge issue and we expect that state representatives will actually care enough about the will of the people and care enough about women’s rights in the state of Wisconsin that they‘d show up," Evers said. "They could've they could've came in for a day and at least had a discussion. They're telling the women of Wisconsin go jump in a lake and that is the wrong position," Governor Evers said.

TMJ4 News reached out to Republican leadership and was told they were unavailable.

Speaker Robin Vos' staff referred back to a joint statement from September calling the special session a political stunt.

"No matter where people stand on abortion voters tell TMJ4 News that it is a subject that is top of mind as they get ready to fill out their ballot for November's election.

