Wisconsin Assembly leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator Michael Gableman

Vos fired Gableman three days after he beat a GOP challenger Gableman and Donald Trump endorsed.
Fresh off a primary victory over challenger Adam Steen, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wasted no time in criticizing Michael Gableman, who has been overseeing an election into Wisconsin's 2020 election results. Vos referred to Gabelman as "an embarrassment to the state" and hinted that the Republican caucus may soon reconsider his employment.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly Republican leader who hired a former state Supreme Court justice to investigate the 2020 election fired him Friday, after the former justice and former President Donald Trump backed the lawmaker’s opponent.

Speaker Robin Vos firing of Michael Gableman ends a 14-month probe that began with Vos voicing full confidence in Gableman’s abilities.

Vos had rejected Gableman's determination that lawmakers should consider decertifying the 2020 election, as Trump wants. Vos cited widespread legal opinions that it would be both unconstitutional and impossible to do.

Gableman then backed Vos opponent in Tuesday's primary. After Vos won, he said the former justice was an “embarrassment” to himself and the state.

Gableman, who has repeatedly falsely claimed that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Trump, has said that Vos “never wanted a real investigation.”

Trump lost Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes in 2020 and Vos has urged Republicans to move on.

Vos, in a statement first provided to The Associated Press on Friday, said Gableman’s reports “clearly showed concerns and problems with the 2020 election.”

