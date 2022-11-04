What are the top concerns for Milwaukee voters as midterms close in?

MILWAUKEE — The midterm election is just four days away, which means candidates are gearing up for the final midterm push this weekend, which will see a barrage of last-minute campaign stops.

Over the last two days, TMJ4's Tom Durian visited several early voting sites in the city of Milwaukee to talk to voters about what was bringing them to the polls.

From the Clinton Rose Senior Center on the north side to downtown, many voters told us they are making sure their voices are heard and they are taking advantage of the early voting to do it.

While inflation was the top concern for voters in the most recent Marquette Poll, crime was also towards the top and some voters are concerned.

Early voting in Milwaukee continues through this Saturday at several sites around the area.

