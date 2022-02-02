Watch

Election 2022

Actions

US Senate candidate Lasry calls for boosting wages, unions

items.[0].image.alt
Alex Lasry campaign
Alex Lasry
Posted at 1:00 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 14:00:09-05

WISCONSIN — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry has released an economic plan calling for raising the minimum wage, encouraging unionization, making tuition free for the first two years of public community college or technical school, and increasing apprenticeships.

Lasry is one of several Democrats seeking to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

Others in the race include Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

Many of the policies Lasry details in the economic plan he released Wednesday are part of proposals stuck in Congress and backed by other Democrats in the race, such as increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot?
Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing